Govt appoints V Anantha Nageswaran as Chief Economic Advisor 

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: The government on Friday appointed Dr V Anantha Nageswaran as the Chief Economic Advisor following the resignation of Krishnamurthy Subramanian on 7 December 2021.

Dr Nageswaran has taken charge just days prior to presentation of Economic Survey in Parliament.

Earlier, there was speculation that in the absence of a CEA, the principal economic advisor Sanjeev Sanyal will present the Economic Survey.

Nageswaran, an academic and former executive with Credit Suisse Group AG and Julius Baer Group, succeeds Subramanian, who demitted office of CEA after the completion of his three-year term.

Government appoints Dr V. Anantha Nageswaran as the Chief Economic Advisor and today, he has assumed charge.



Read more ➡️ https://t.co/P9biWukHQD pic.twitter.com/fkiW5WgmUr — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) January 28, 2022

A post graduate from the Indian Institute of Management(IIM), Ahmedabad, he completed his doctorate from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst. He was the Dean of the IFMR Graduate School of Business and a distinguished Visiting Professor of Economics at Krea University.

ALSO READ | Budget 2022 to be presented on February 1