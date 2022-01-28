STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Govt appoints V Anantha Nageswaran as Chief Economic Advisor 

Dr Nageswaran assumed office on Friday, just days prior to presentation of Economic Survey in Parliament.

Published: 28th January 2022 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 08:59 PM   |  A+A-

Dr V Anantha Nageswaran( Photo | Twitter)

Dr V Anantha Nageswaran( Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: The government on Friday appointed Dr V Anantha Nageswaran as the Chief Economic Advisor following the resignation of Krishnamurthy Subramanian on 7 December 2021. 

Dr Nageswaran has taken charge just days prior to presentation of Economic Survey in Parliament.

Earlier, there was speculation that in the absence of a CEA, the principal economic advisor Sanjeev Sanyal will present the Economic Survey.

Nageswaran, an academic and former executive with Credit Suisse Group AG and Julius Baer Group, succeeds Subramanian, who demitted office of CEA after the completion of his three-year term.

A post graduate from the Indian Institute of Management(IIM), Ahmedabad, he completed his doctorate from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst. He was the Dean of the IFMR Graduate School of Business and a distinguished Visiting Professor of Economics at Krea University. 

ALSO READ | Budget 2022 to be presented on February 1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chief Economic Advisor Economic Survey Parliament BUdget 2022
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp