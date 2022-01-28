STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India to convert 150 villages into 'Villages of Excellence' with technical help from Israel: Tomar 

Already, the Israeli government has established 29 Centres of Excellence(CoEs) in 12 states and can train more than 1.2 lakh farmers per year.

Published: 28th January 2022 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Friday said it has decided to convert as many as 150 villages into 'Villages of Excellence' in 12 states with technical assistance from the Israel government.

Already, the Israel government has established 29 Centre of Excellence (CoEs) in 12 states, which are producing more than 25 million vegetable plants, over 3,87,000 quality fruit plants and can train more than 1.2 lakh farmers per year. The 150 villages that are located around CoEs will be converted into 'Villages of Excellence.'

"Out of which, 75 villages are being taken up in the first year to commemorate the 75th year of India's independence, where India and Israel will work together," Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar conveyed in a meeting with new Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon on January 27.

The minister expressed joy over the completion of 30 years of diplomatic relations between India and Israel and said that the government is satisfied with the functioning of 29 CoEs, according to an official statement.

The Ambassador of Israel, Gilon, said these CoEs are a great example of cooperation between the two countries and proposed the certification of CoEs to further enhance the standards and quality of services being provided to the farmers.

He also evinced interest in further collaboration with agri-research body ICAR and making available the latest technologies available with Israel. Gilon also invited Tomar to visit Israel.

