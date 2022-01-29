STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

DHFL case: Piramal mulling legal option after NCLAT order

The appeal, Piramal company said, was limited to the extent of challenging the distribution of proceeds (if any) from fraudulent transactions to the benefit of the Resolution Applicant (Piramal).

Published: 29th January 2022 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

NCLT

National Company Law Tribunal (File photo)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd (PCHFL) will consider moving the Supreme Court after NCLAT directed the DHFL committee of creditors (CoC) to reconsider the appeal of 63 moons (formerly Financial Technologies), the company said. 

PCHFL said in an intimation to the stock exchanges that it had “analysed” the detailed judgement of the NCLAT and added that the DHFL acquisition by the group “remains unaffected and the business integration continues as envisaged.” 

The appeal, it said, was limited to the extent of challenging the distribution of proceeds (if any) from fraudulent transactions to the benefit of the Resolution Applicant (Piramal).  63 moons’ petition is against Piramal group ascribing Rs 1 value to Rs 40,000 crore worth of recoverable assets in the DHFL case. 63 moons had NCDs of Rs 200 crore in DHFL.

The petitioner said the CoC would have to reconsider the provision of section 66 of IBC, which mandates that the benefit (of recoveries) should go to all the creditors of DHFL. However, the CoC had, in its resolution plan, overlooked this provision to the benefit of Piramal Group.

“If CoC considers this without alteration of provision of section 66 of IBC, all creditors of DHFL will be benefited,” 63 moons said in a press release. In September 2021, PCHFL acquired DHFL for a total consideration of Rs 34,250 crore.  PCHFL has retained over 3,000 employees of the DHFL Group and are also adding over 2,000 new jobs in the merged entity. The new origination of affordable housing loans has been restarted at all 301 branches across the country.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NCLAT DHFL acquisition Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Ltd Piramal Group
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp