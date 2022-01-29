Hop Electric to soon launch indigenously-built e-motorcycle OXO, high-speed scooter

By PTI

MUMBAI: Electric vehicle maker Hop Electric on Friday said it will soon launch its indigenously-built high-speed e-motorcycle OXO along with a high-speed scooter, besides enhancing the retail footprint to 300 cities by this calendar year.

The Jaipur-based company also said it added 10 new experience centers in January, taking the total number of such facilities to 54 cities.

In addition to soon-to-be-launched OXO, an indigenous hi-speed electric motorcycle; HOP's generation upgrade of the 125-km range LYF scooter (internally named LYF2.0) has completed the development cycle, and the launch date will be announced soon, the company said.

The two new models are expected to have a range of over 150 km and 120 km, respectively, on a single charge, it said.

"This latest addition is absolutely heartening for us. In the past few years, the demand for electric vehicles has risen significantly. There is a sudden spike in the demand for premium-grade electric vehicles among youth today. "

"Taking cognisance of this trend, we are soon going to launch our first e-bike Hop OXO and a high-speed electric scooter," said Ketan Mehta, co-founder, and CEO of Hop Electric Mobility.

Furthermore, Hop has also completed the development of the generation upgrade of LYF, he said, adding that "we expect it to launch in the next couple of months".

The next-gen LYF will be a game-changer for the Indian market, making electric vehicles (EVs) and advanced technology accessible to everyone, he added.

"All Hop electric two-wheelers are specially designed to provide maximum comfort to all riders regardless of age or gender.

"We strive to improve and evolve further down the line and offer our consumers bonafide electric vehicles that are cost-effective, easy-to-maneuver, and ecologically sound," Mehta said.

The company said it is also planning to come up with Hop Energy Network, which will have built-in battery swapping-cum-charging stations where the customer will be able to replace their discharged battery with a fully-charged battery in only 30 seconds.