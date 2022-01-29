STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
L&T profit falls 17% to Rs 2,055 crore, revenue up 11%

The results were broadly in lines with market expectations. The company witnessed 31% fall in order book as it bagged orders worth Rs 50,359 crore during the quarter.

Larsen and Toubro

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday reported a 17% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,055 crore for the December quarter as against a profit of Rs 2,467 crore in the same quarter last year. L&T’s revenue from operations came in at Rs 39,563 crore, up 11 % against Rs 35,596 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The results were broadly in lines with market expectations. The company witnessed 31% fall in order book as it bagged orders worth Rs 50,359 crore during the quarter. The steep fall came on a much larger base due to high-speed rail corridor awarded last year. Overall, L&T said that its order book at the end of the quarter was at a record high of Rs 3.4 lakh crore.

L&T said international orders stood at Rs 20,521 crore, comprising 41% the total order inflows, with receipt of large value international orders in hydrocarbon offshore. “...the company continues its planned path of winning targeted orders, focus on profitable execution of its large order book, leverage the strong growth momentum in its IT & TS portfolio and along with many other value-enhancing measures, is committed to creating sustainable long term returns to its stakeholders,” it said.

However, the company warned that growth could be marred by higher commodity prices and supply-side constraints. “The global macroeconomic environment is likely to slow down with vaccine inequality and rapid spread of the Omicron variant. The world’s largest economies are expected to see a delay in the recovery process with deceleration in activity, diminished fiscal support, rising inflation, and lingering supply bottlenecks,” it said.

