Ola Dash aims to set up 500 dark stores in six months

Ola claimed that their advanced geolocation tech, coupled with very low cost of customer acquisition gives them a unique advantage to bring the benefits of mobility to all.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Ola  Dash, Ola’s quick commerce vertical, focused on store-to-door business in 10 minutes, aims to expand its dark store network to 500 stores across 20 cities in the next six months. “In the next six months, Ola  Dash aims to expand its dark store network to 500 dark stores spread across 20 cities, making it the largest dark store network in India,”  the company said in a statement on Friday. 

Ola aims to grow the business, taking the order size to more than 500,000 per day by the year-end, according to the statement. Ola Dash dark stores include products like fresh produce, snacks and beverages, instant food, home care products, fruits and vegetables, cooking essentials, etc.

The ride-hailing company’s quick commerce service is available in 9 cities (Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune,  Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur and Lucknow) through its ‘store to door’ service in 10 minutes, spread across 200 dark stores, offering an assortment of 2500+ SKUs.

Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing  Officer, Ola said, “Ola has been a leader in the on-demand mobility business for more than a decade. Our advanced geolocation tech, coupled  with very low cost of customer acquisition gives us a unique advantage to bring the benefits of mobility to all.” 

“Our quick commerce service is an essential part of our connect with customers as they rely on technology and online service to fulfill their daily needs. Over the next few months, we will be expanding our reach and presence to more cities and customers,” said Khandelwal.

