STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Trade unions defer nationwide strike to March 28-29

On November 11, 2021, the National Convention of Workers had decided to organize a nationwide strike on February 23-24 during the Budget Session of Parliament.

Published: 29th January 2022 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

Strike

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A joint forum of central trade unions on Saturday said it has deferred its scheduled February 23-24 nationwide strike against government policies by a month in view of the third wave of the pandemic and state assembly polls.

On Friday, an online meeting of the joint platform of Central Trade Unions (CTUs) and Sectoral Federations/ Associations decided to defer the two-day nationwide strike to March 28-29, a joint statement said.

On November 11, 2021, the National Convention of Workers had decided to organize a nationwide strike on February 23-24 during the Budget Session of Parliament.

According to the joint statement, preparations for the strike have started in several states and sectors, with joint state-level conventions and even district-level conventions having taken place in some states.

However, several states have also reported severe constraints on strike preparations due to the third wave of the pandemic.

Besides, fourth phase of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and local body elections in Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal are scheduled later next month.

Therefore, it has been been decided to defer the general strike dates to March 28-29, 2022, when the second phase of the Budget Session of Parliament will actually be in session.

The joint platform of CTUs calls upon the working people and their unions irrespective of affiliations to make the strike a massive success and "save the nation from the destructive, anti-national policy regime," the statement said.

The joint forum comprises INTUC, AITUC HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC and Independent Sectoral Federations/Associations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trade Unions Trade Unions Strike
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp