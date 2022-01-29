Trade unions defer nationwide strike to March 28-29

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A joint forum of central trade unions on Saturday said it has deferred its scheduled February 23-24 nationwide strike against government policies by a month in view of the third wave of the pandemic and state assembly polls.

On Friday, an online meeting of the joint platform of Central Trade Unions (CTUs) and Sectoral Federations/ Associations decided to defer the two-day nationwide strike to March 28-29, a joint statement said.

On November 11, 2021, the National Convention of Workers had decided to organize a nationwide strike on February 23-24 during the Budget Session of Parliament.

According to the joint statement, preparations for the strike have started in several states and sectors, with joint state-level conventions and even district-level conventions having taken place in some states.

However, several states have also reported severe constraints on strike preparations due to the third wave of the pandemic.

Besides, fourth phase of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and local body elections in Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal are scheduled later next month.

Therefore, it has been been decided to defer the general strike dates to March 28-29, 2022, when the second phase of the Budget Session of Parliament will actually be in session.

The joint platform of CTUs calls upon the working people and their unions irrespective of affiliations to make the strike a massive success and "save the nation from the destructive, anti-national policy regime," the statement said.

The joint forum comprises INTUC, AITUC HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC and Independent Sectoral Federations/Associations.