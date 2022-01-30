NTPC profit rises 19.34 per cent to Rs 4,626 crore in third quarter

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: State-owned NTPC on Saturday reported a 19.34% year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit at 4,626.11 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. The company’s net profit was Rs 3,876.36 crore in the same period last year.

Its total income in Q3 rose to Rs 33,783.62 crore, a 19% year-on-year from Rs 28,387.27 crore a year ago. NTPC’s total income from operations in Q3 was Rs 33,292.61 crore, up from Rs 27,526.03 crore a year ago.

Its income from other sources was Rs 491.01 crore as against Rs 861.24 crore a year ago in the third quarter 2021-22.

Its EBITDA increased by 26% year-on-year to Rs 11,011.61 crore and margin expanded by 132 bps YoY to 33.07% in this quarter.

The total expenses of NTPC reported in the October to December quarter stood at Rs 27,964.53 crore, up from Rs 24,283.31 crore a year ago.

Its revenue from power generation clocked in at Rs 32,529 crore in October-December, up almost 20% from Rs 27,125.87 crore the same period a year ago.

The company informed that its installed capacity at 67,757.42 MW has been increased by 4,782.42 MW in Q3FY22, up from 62,975 MW capacity at the end of Dec 2020.

The board also decided to pay interim dividend at the rate of 40% (Rs 4 per share) on the face value of paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2021-22.