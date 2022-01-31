Economic Survey pegs GDP growth in 2021-22 at 9.2 per cent

By Online Desk

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables the Economic Survey in Parliament on January 31 after the President's speech.

The Economic Survey examines the performance of each and every sector and suggests measures to deal with them.

Usually, the chief economic advisor prepares the survey, however this year it was prepared by the principal economic adviser and other officials as the post remained vacant following Krishnamurthy Subramaniam's term that ended in December.

Here are the key updates: