Economic Survey pegs GDP growth in 2021-22 at 9.2 per cent
All macro indicators indicated the economy was well placed to face challenges, helped by pick ups in farm and industrial output growth, said the report.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables the Economic Survey in Parliament on January 31 after the President's speech.
The Economic Survey examines the performance of each and every sector and suggests measures to deal with them.
Usually, the chief economic advisor prepares the survey, however this year it was prepared by the principal economic adviser and other officials as the post remained vacant following Krishnamurthy Subramaniam's term that ended in December.
Here are the key updates:
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables the Economic Survey 2021-22 along with statistical appendix in the Lok Sabha following President Ram Nath Kovind's speech.
FY22 GDP growth seen at 9.2 per cent, services sector hardest hit by COVID.
Indian economy in good position to witness GDP growth of 8-8.5 pc in 2022-23.
India's capability to fight Covid-19 visible in country's vaccination drive, says President Kovind.
Economy well placed to take on challenges in 2022-23.
Growth will be supported by “widespread vaccine coverage, gains from supply-side reforms and easing of regulations, robust export growth, and availability of fiscal space to ramp up capital spending," the survey said.