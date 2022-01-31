STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Economic Survey pegs GDP growth in 2021-22 at 9.2 per cent

All macro indicators indicated the economy was well placed to face challenges, helped by pick ups in farm and industrial output growth, said the report.

Published: 31st January 2022 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | ANI)

By Online Desk

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables the Economic Survey in Parliament on January 31 after the President's speech.

The Economic Survey examines the performance of each and every sector and suggests measures to deal with them. 

Usually, the chief economic advisor prepares the survey, however this year it was prepared by the principal economic adviser and other officials as the post remained vacant following Krishnamurthy Subramaniam's term that ended in December.

Here are the key updates:

  • Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables the Economic Survey 2021-22 along with statistical appendix in the Lok Sabha following President Ram Nath Kovind's speech.

  • FY22 GDP growth seen at 9.2 per cent, services sector hardest hit by COVID.

  • Indian economy in good position to witness GDP growth of 8-8.5 pc in 2022-23.

  • India's capability to fight Covid-19 visible in country's vaccination drive, says President Kovind.

  • Economy well placed to take on challenges in 2022-23.

  • All macro indicators indicated the economy was well placed to face challenges, helped by pick ups in farm and industrial output growth, said the report.

  • Growth will be supported by “widespread vaccine coverage, gains from supply-side reforms and easing of regulations, robust export growth, and availability of fiscal space to ramp up capital spending," the survey said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Economic Survey Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman BUdget 2022 Union Budget 2022 2022 Budget
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)
Corruption like termite, hollows country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses at the start of Union Budget session. (Photo| ANI)
Made in India vaccines playing important role in making COVID-free world: President Ram Nath Kovind
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Shahdara gang-rape: 'Younger sister of victim also molested by accused', say Delhi police
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp