STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Private banks led PSU peers in cutting rates in Apr-Nov '21

However, in the overall easing cycle (Feb 2019 -Nov 2021), PSU banks have outperformed their private-sector peers in monetary policy transmission to individuals and businesses. 

Published: 31st January 2022 08:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 08:50 PM   |  A+A-

Bank, Banks

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Ram Sahgal
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Private banks reduced their weighted average lending rates (WALRs) on rupee loans more than state-owned banks did in the current fiscal year (FY22) through November (Apr-Nov '21). 

While private banks cut the WALR on outstanding loans by 31 basis points (0.3%), PSU banks cut the same by just 12 bps (0.12%) on outstanding loans during Apr-Nov 2021.

On fresh rupee loans, private banks lowered the WALR by 15 bps against an 8 bps increase by PSU banks.

While the RBI cut the repo rate -- the rate at which it lends to banks -- by 250 basis points to 4% since the beginning of the pandemic, there was no cut in the current fiscal. 

This must have driven private banks to cut lending rates more so as to prop up their loan books in the current fiscal, feels Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda. 

"State-owned banks, on the other hand, might have been under pressure to contain their relatively higher proportion of bad loans and so cut rates by a lesser extent on outstanding loans," he surmised. 

However, in the overall easing cycle (Feb 2019 -Nov 2021), PSU banks have outperformed their private-sector peers in monetary policy transmission to individuals and businesses. 

During this period, PSU  banks cut the average lending rate on outstanding loans by 135 bps against private banks' 123 bps cut during Feb 2019-Nov 2021. On fresh loans, the cut by the former was also more at 210 bps against  177 bps by the private banks. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WALRs Private banks PSU banks current fiscal RBI cut the repo rate Madan Sabnavis
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seen with her team ahead of budget presentation in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
A budget that puts shoulder to the wheel to take the economy forward
An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying a NFT (Non-Fungible Token) logo. (Photo | AFP)
Budget 2022: Rising to the digital challenge
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
MediaOne off air post Central order, on again after Kerala HC stay
Illus: Express 
Health experts warn of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp