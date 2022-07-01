STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

BSE joins hands with Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce & Industry for deepening commodity markets

The partnership aims to facilitate cooperation between BSE and physical markets in areas such as knowledge sharing, education and training, events as well as to explore all areas of mutual interest.

Published: 01st July 2022 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Leading stock exchange BSE on Friday said it has partnered with Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce & Industry for deepening the commodity markets in the country.

The partnership aims to facilitate cooperation between BSE and physical markets in areas such as knowledge sharing, education and training, events as well as to explore all areas of mutual interest, the exchange said in a statement.

"Taking financial literacy to the remotest part of the country will help industry participants understand the various facets of the formal economy.

This MoU is an affirmation and recognition of our efforts to bring physical market participants to the exchange platform and continuing our sustained campaign," BSE CBO Sameer Patil said.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between BSE and Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce & Industry, based in Maharashtra, on June 26 in this regard.

BSE said it aims to organise seminars and awareness programmes on price risk management for manufacturers, farmers, traders and jewellers, and help them move to more organised forms of trading.

Awareness about effective hedging tools such as derivatives contracts, including futures and 'options in goods', to face a volatile market would also be provided.

"We have signed MoU with BSE and we are definitely looking forward for more ventures together in the future," Nikesh Gupta, President of Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSE Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce & Industry
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP not to betray Mumbai like it betrayed him
Aboobackar Siddik, Riyas Hassan and Abdul Razak
Two more businessmen arrested in killing of Kerala NRI who was kidnapped and beaten to death
The antiquarian Bible is suspected to have been stolen by a group of foreigners who visited the Saraswathi Mahal Library 17 years ago. (Photo | Express)
World’s first Tamil Bible stolen from Thanjavur traced to London museum
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)
New worry? Omicron sub-variants driving Covid surge in 110 countries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp