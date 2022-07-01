BSE joins hands with Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce & Industry for deepening commodity markets

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Leading stock exchange BSE on Friday said it has partnered with Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce & Industry for deepening the commodity markets in the country.

The partnership aims to facilitate cooperation between BSE and physical markets in areas such as knowledge sharing, education and training, events as well as to explore all areas of mutual interest, the exchange said in a statement.

"Taking financial literacy to the remotest part of the country will help industry participants understand the various facets of the formal economy.

This MoU is an affirmation and recognition of our efforts to bring physical market participants to the exchange platform and continuing our sustained campaign," BSE CBO Sameer Patil said.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between BSE and Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce & Industry, based in Maharashtra, on June 26 in this regard.

BSE said it aims to organise seminars and awareness programmes on price risk management for manufacturers, farmers, traders and jewellers, and help them move to more organised forms of trading.

Awareness about effective hedging tools such as derivatives contracts, including futures and 'options in goods', to face a volatile market would also be provided.

"We have signed MoU with BSE and we are definitely looking forward for more ventures together in the future," Nikesh Gupta, President of Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said.