Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 198; no change in ATF rate

A 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder now costs Rs 2,021 in Delhi as against Rs 2,219 previously. This is the second reduction in rates in a month's time.

Published: 01st July 2022 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

LPG cyclinders found at a coaching centre during inspection by Odisha Fire Service personnel in Bhubaneswar on Monday

LPG cyclinders found at a centre. (File Photo | Express)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Price of commercial LPG, used by hotels, restaurants and other business establishments, was cut by Rs 198 per 19-kg cylinder on Friday in line with softening international rates.

A 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder now costs Rs 2,021 in Delhi as against Rs 2,219 previously, according to a price notification from state-owned fuel retailers.

This is the second reduction in rates in a month's time. In June, price was cut by Rs 135 per 19-kg bottle. However, there is no change in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) price.

The rate continue to be at an all-time high of Rs 141,232.87 per kilolitre (Rs 141.23 per litre) in the national capital.

While commercial LPG rate is revised on the 1st of every month, ATF price is revised on the 1st and 16th of every month based on average international prices and currency exchange rate in the previous fortnight.

Oil companies did not give any reason for not changing the price of ATF.

