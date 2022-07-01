STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Government hikes gold import duty to 15 per cent

Earlier, the basic customs duty on gold was 7.5 per cent, now it will be 12.5 per cent.

Published: 01st July 2022 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

gold, gold smuggling, gold bar

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government has hiked gold import duty to 15 per cent from 10.75 per cent to check the current account deficit (CAD) and rising import of the yellow metal.

The duty changes came into effect on June 30.

Earlier, the basic customs duty on gold was 7.5 per cent, now it will be 12.5 per cent.

Along with the agriculture infrastructure development cess (AIDC) of 2.5 per cent, the effective gold customs duty will be 15 per cent.

There has been a sudden surge in imports of gold. In the month of May, a total of 107 tonnes of gold was imported and in June also the imports have been significant.

The surge in gold imports is putting pressure on the current account deficit, the finance ministry said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gold Gold Imports Import Duty
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP not to betray Mumbai like it betrayed him
Aboobackar Siddik, Riyas Hassan and Abdul Razak
Two more businessmen arrested in killing of Kerala NRI who was kidnapped and beaten to death
The antiquarian Bible is suspected to have been stolen by a group of foreigners who visited the Saraswathi Mahal Library 17 years ago. (Photo | Express)
World’s first Tamil Bible stolen from Thanjavur traced to London museum
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)
New worry? Omicron sub-variants driving Covid surge in 110 countries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp