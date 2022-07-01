STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GST furthered 'Ease of Doing Business', says PM Modi

The Goods and Services Tax was rolled out at the stroke of midnight on July 1, 2017.

Published: 01st July 2022 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as a major tax reform, saying it furthered 'Ease of Doing Business' and fulfilled the vision of 'One Nation, One Tax'.

"We mark #5YearsofGST, a major tax reform that furthered 'Ease of Doing Business' and fulfilled the vision of "One Nation, One Tax'," Modi said in a tweet.

He tagged a tweet by Citizen engagement platform of the government of India 'MyGovIndia' which said the GST has played a key role in defining new India's economic structure and empowering citizens.

Comments

