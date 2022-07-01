Maruti Suzuki launches new Brezza, ups its SUV game

Arshad Khan By

NEW DELHI: Maruti Suzuki on Thursday launched its new version of its compact SUV - Brezza - at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh. The top variant of the SUV will cost Rs 13.96 lakh. The launch comes as the country’s largest carmaker is aiming to increase its market share in the sports utility vehicle (SUV) segment, which now dominates India’s four-wheeler market.

Currently, Maruti has only two SUVs in its long line-up and despite controlling over 43% of the domestic passenger vehicle market; its share in this segment is only 20%. In the passenger car and sedan segment combined, it has a market share of 67%. Besides Brezza, MSIL also has plans to launch a fresh product in the mid-size SUV segment to rival Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. The carmaker is also expected to launch Suzuki’s popular Jimny SUV on the local market by next year.

“The all-new Brezza is an important step in this direction. This model is the first offering in our upcoming vibrant SUV portfolio,” said Hisashi Takeuchi, managing director and CEO of MSIL. Launched during the 2016 auto expo, Brezza has been a hit and led the C-segment despite the aggressive foray of Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and Kia Sonet.

However, MSIL’s absence in other SUV segments where rival carmakers have taken an edge, could not compliment Brezza’s solo run to increase its market share. “The most loved compact SUV, Brezza with over 7,50,000 delighted customers, has ruled the sales charts by consistently being among the top 10 best-selling passenger vehicles...

We are confident that customers will appreciate the all-new Brezza and it will be a blockbuster once again,” said Takeuchi. The SUV is powered by a next-gen K-series 1.5L dual jet, dual VVT engine with a progressive smart hybrid system. It promises a fuel efficiency of up to 20.15 km/l and comes. Even before the official launch of the SUV, it had already received 45,000 plus bookings, indicating a long waiting period.

