Reliance Brands forays into F&B retail; to tie up with food and organic coffee chain Pret A Manger

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Marking its foray into food and beverage (F&B) retail, Reliance Brands on Thursday has announced a strategic partnership with global fresh food and organic coffee chain Pret A Manger to launch and build the brand in India.

With this long-term master franchise partnership, the company in a statement said, RBL will open the food chain across the country starting with major cities and travel hubs.“As India’s largest luxury to premium retailer, RBL has over 14 years nurtured and grown global brands in the country.

With its rich cache of insights on customers’ evolving spending habits and an ambitious expansion plan, RBL’s first foray into the food industry will bring the much-loved Pret dining experience to one of the biggest retail markets,” RBL said.

Talking about the partnership, Darshan Mehta, MD, Reliance Brands Limited, said, “Our partnership with Pret is rooted in the strong growth potential of both Pret as a brand as also of the food & beverage industry in India. RBL closely follows the pulse of Indian consumers and there is an increased consciousness of what we eat – rapidly making Food the new Fashion.”

“Indians, like their global counterparts, are seeking Fresh and Organic ingredient-led dining experiences, which has been synonymous with Pret’s core offering. Couple that with the high recall the brand enjoys in the country, it’s undoubtedly a recipe for success,” Mehta added.