UPI transactions remain above Rs 10 lakh crore in June for second month in a row: NPCI data

The transaction value under Unified Payments Interface or BHIM UPI digital payments in June 2022 stood at Rs 10,14,384 crore, down by 2.6 per cent from the previous month.

Published: 01st July 2022 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

UPI Payment apps

Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: UPI-enabled digital transactions remained above Rs 10 lakh crore in June for the second month in a row, data from NPCI showed on Friday.

However, it was down by nearly 3 per cent from the previous month.

The transaction value under Unified Payments Interface (or BHIM UPI) digital payments in June 2022 stood at Rs 10,14,384 crore, down by 2.6 per cent from the previous month, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data showed.

The UPI-led payments during the month were in correspondence to a total of 5.86 billion transactions.

In May 2022, the UPI transactions were valued at Rs 10,41,506 crore involving total number of 5.95 billion transactions.

In April, the UPI transactions were worth Rs 9,83,302 crore through a total of 5.58 billion transactions.

TAGS
BHIM UPI National Payments Corporation of India
