STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Financial services, IT bear brunt of FII selling in stocks

Among consumer durables, Dixon Technologies and TTK Prestige corrected 11% each during the fortnight under review.

Published: 05th July 2022 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2022 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Ram Sahgal
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Financial services, IT and consumer durables bore the brunt of outflows in the fortnight ended June 15, as  FIIs have been selling Indian shares hand over fist in the fiscal year to date, latest data from NSDL show.

During the fortnight, FIIs sold $1.03 bn in financial services, followed by $474 mn in the IT sector and $330 mn of consumer durables. Analysts said stocks affected by the FII selling in these sectors included Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank and c, which fell between 8.7% and 9.6%, and Wipro, which saw a 6.6% correction. Among consumer durables, Dixon Technologies and TTK Prestige corrected 11% each during the fortnight under review.

All these companies have significant FII stakes. In June, FIIs’ total cash market sales were $6.4 bn, the highest since March 2020, when they sold a whopping $8.34 bn shares in response to the emergence of the pandemic.  In the fiscal year to date (Apr-Jul1), their sales have totted $14.24bn against sales of $18.46bn in the whole of FY22.

“The selling in IT was on overvaluation concerns while financial services were impacted by over-ownership amid the US raising interest rates to tame runaway inflation and the rupee weakening, which caused the outflows,” said Rohit Srivastava, founder IndiaCharts.

Analysts feel, that going forward the reasonable valuations this fiscal could reduce the selling intensity of FIIs. HDFC, for instance, is down nearly  27% from its record high, while Bajaj Finance has corrected 30% and Wipro by 43%. While the cash market sales of FIIs have spooked investors and the rupee, they have also been short in the equity derivatives segment.

FIIs’ cumulative net bearish positions in index futures stand at 119,715 contracts. Along with cash sales, they’ve also been shorting index futures on a net basis. This has added to the market bearishness even as domestic institutional investor buying has kept the market from falling more sharply and made India a relative outperformer to some of Asia’s leading indices.

These stocks bear brunt of FII selling in market
During the fortnight, FIIs sold $1.03 bn in financial services, followed by $474 mn in the IT sector, $330 mn of consumer durables. Analysts said stocks affected by FII selling in these sectors included Bajaj Fin, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Wipro

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Financial services FIIs NSDL ICICI Wipro consumer durables Inflation
India Matters
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo| Facebook)
'SC's observations against Nupur Sharma not in sync with judicial ethos': Former judges and bureaucrats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Misleading' Rahul Gandhi video: Raipur police accuse UP cops of obstructing arrest of scribe Rohit Ranjan
Poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
FIRs filed in UP and Delhi against 'Kaali' filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for 'hurting' religious sentiments
A biker wades through a water-logged street following monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; Thane, Palghar feel monsoon fury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp