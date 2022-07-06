Hiring rises 22 per cent in June, says Naukri

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as Indian startups continued to lay off young talents, a report released on Tuesday showed a positive trend in hiring sentiment in the job markets in June. Hiring activity in India witnessed a 22% year-on-year (YoY) growth in June 2022, according to a report released by job portal naukri.com.

Naukri JobSpeak Index in the month stood at 2,878, only second to the peak in February 2022 when it crossed 3,000. The demand for entry-level talent continued to record the highest yearly growth (30%) in June 2022. Additionally, growing hiring sentiment was observed for other experience brackets such as 4–7 years (19%), 8–12 years (17%), 13–16 years (21%), and over 16 years (17%) in June’22 as compared to June 2021.

The report says geographically hiring for entry-level professionals surged, specifically in Mumbai (93%) among metros, apart from Kochi (105%) among tier-2 cities. “Interestingly, this growth in hiring for freshers was led by various sectors including travel & hospitality (158%), retail (109%), insurance (101%), accounting & finance (95%), BFSI (88%), and education (70%).” Among industries, travel and hospitality continued to show a maximum surge in hiring activity at 125% in June’22 as compared to June’21, followed by retail (75%) and BFSI (58%).