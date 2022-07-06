STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
OnePlus commences Nord 2T sale at Rs 28,999

OnePlus commenced sale of its much-hyped Nord 2T 5G on Tuesday at a starting price of Rs 28,999.

Published: 06th July 2022 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

OnePlus Nord (Photo | OnePlus India)

By Sabika Zehra Abidi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: OnePlus commenced the sale of its much-hyped Nord 2T 5G on Tuesday at a starting price of Rs 28,999. As per the official website of the company, Nord series now consist of five smartphones and all of them are priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000.  These phones, according to trade analysts, are a big hit and are helping the Chinese smartphone maker to boost its sales in the Indian market.

OnePlus sales grew by 347% year-on-year in the first quarter of calendar year 2022, driven by Nord CE2 5G and 9RT shipments. Nord CE 2 5G was also the top 5G smartphone model in Q1,2022, as per the data released by Counterpoint Research. Xiaomi in Q1CY2022 led the overall market with a 23% share, followed by Samsung at 20%. The South Korean company also led the Rs 20,000- Rs 45,000 price segment with a 28% share in Q1CY2022.

Nord 2T 5G, which will replace Nord 2 that was launched in 2021, is loaded with Mediatek’s newest Dimensity 1300 chipset and comes with two storage and colour options-Jade Fog and Gray Shadow. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 28,999, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 33,999.

Nord 2T sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display that supports full HD+ resolution. Its camera setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera with OIS support, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP tertiary sensor. For selfies, Nord 2T features a 32MP front shooter. The smartphone packs a 4500mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging and will boot OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12.

