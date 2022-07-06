Retail auto sales slip 9 per cent in June vis-a-vis pre-Covid levels

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Auto industry is yet to recover to pre-Covid level as total retail auto sales in June 2022 fell short by nearly 9% vis-a-vis June 2019 numbers, the pre-pandemic month. However, when compared to Covid-19 and lockdown hit June 2020 and June 2021, sales in June 2022 witnessed a sharp surge.

According to data issued by FADA (Federation of Auto Dealers Association), total retail auto sales in June 2022 stood at 15,50,855 units as against 16,98,324 units in June 2019, a decline of 9%. While passenger vehicle (PV) sales grew by an impressive 27% in June 2022 when compared with June 2019 as the supply of semi-conductors improved, it was again the two-wheeler segment that dragged the overall sales.

PV sales in June 2022 stood at 2,60,683 units as against 2,05,250 units sold in June 2019, up 27%, while two-wheeler sales last month stood at 11,19,096 units when compared to 13,38,154 units sold in June 2019, down 16%.

“The 2W segment still remains the biggest cause of concern and is not picking as per expectation. Poor market sentiment, especially in rural India, high cost of ownership, inflationary pressure and June generally being a lean month due to rains kept 2W sales at low speed,” said FADA President, Vinkesh Gulati.

He added that the PV segment continued to see robust growth and an increase in wholesale clearly shows that semi-conductor availability is now getting better. “Waiting period, especially in the compact SUV and SUV segment, continued to remain high. New vehicle launches are seeing robust booking, thus reflecting a healthy demand pipeline,” said Gulati.