STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex jumps over 317 points in early trade

The 30-share BSE benchmark index climbed 317.52 points to 53,451.87 points in early trade. The NSE Nifty rose 81.8 points to 15,892.65 points.

Published: 06th July 2022 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

National Stock Exchange (NSE) (File photo | PTI)

National Stock Exchange (NSE) (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Sensex gained over 317 points in early trade on Wednesday amid foreign funds turning net buyers of domestic equities after a long gap. The 30-share BSE benchmark index climbed 317.52 points to 53,451.87 points in early trade. The NSE Nifty rose 81.8 points to 15,892.65 points.

Among the Sensex pack, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Maruti Suzuki India and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the major gainers. Tata Steel, NTPC, Power Grid and Reliance Industries were the laggards.

The BSE benchmark declined 100.42 points or 0.19 per cent to settle at 53,134.35 on Tuesday. The Nifty dipped 24.50 points or 0.15 per cent to 15,810.

"There are lots of signals from markets: Brent crude crashed to near USD 100 a barrel, dollar index rose above 106, rupee again depreciated to an all-time low, euro is at 20-year low to the dollar and, perhaps most importantly from Indian market perspective, FIIs turned buyers after a long gap," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.

While crude crash along with corrections in other commodities like metals is a bearish signal indicating the increasing possibility of recession in the US, he said commodity crash is positive for the Indian economy and FIIs (Foreign Institutional Investors) turning buyers is a bullish signal for Indian equity market.

"According to preliminary data made public on the NSE, FIIs became net purchasers on July 5 for the first time since May 30, purchasing shares worth Rs 1,295.84 crore," Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS at Hem Securities, said.

FIIs turned net buyers after remaining net sellers in the capital market for the past many days, as they bought shares worth Rs 1,295.84 crore on Tuesday. Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were trading lower on Wednesday.

The US markets ended mostly higher on Tuesday. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.31 per cent to USD 104.13 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex Domestic equity
India Matters
Uddhav Thackeray. (File | PTI)
Uddhav may face fresh mutiny, this time from Sena’s Lok Sabha MPs
Culture Minister Saji Cherian (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian quits over anti-Constitution remarks
Indian air force logo (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
IAF receives 7.5 lakh applications under Agnipath scheme; highest in any recruitment cycle
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder; to cost Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp