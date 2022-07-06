Skoda Auto Volkswagen India logs highest-ever H1 sales in India with 52,698 units

By PTI

MUMBAI: Skoda Auto Volkswagen India on Wednesday said it has witnessed a significant increase in sales at 52,698 units in the first half of the current year, driven by the India 2.0 project and new launches.

The sales volumes for Skoda and Volkswagen have been robust, with the former recording its highest ever sales in India in June, the group said in a statement on Wednesday.

Moreover, Volkswagen recently delivered 150 Virtus sedans in a single day, earning a place in the India Book of Records, the company said.

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVWIPL) manages the Indian operations of the five Volkswagen Group brands -- Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini.

SAVWIPL locked its highest-ever H1 sales in India with 52,698 units sold in the period of January to June 2022, registering a 200 per cent growth over the period year-ago, the company said in the statement.

"With our robust half-yearly sales, we are scripting a new success story in India. Our strong brand portfolio is performing exceptionally well across market segments, with our INDIA 2.0 cars driving significant volumes for the Group," said Piyush Arora, Managing Director, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited.

The growth in sales is supported by other important markers as well, he said, adding, "We achieved 100 per cent growth in production and 35 per cent growth in exports during this period. While we are confident of maintaining this momentum, we continue to grapple with the challenges caused by the geopolitical instability, and continued semiconductor shortages which are upsetting the supply chain."

With its new INDIA 2.0 products the company intends to penetrate deep into important market clusters covering both metro and non-metro centers, SAVWIPL said.

"In the last six months, we successfully introduced 10 models across our brands, covering a spectrum of segments. Right from the Skoda SLAVIA and the Volkswagen Virtus which have managed to revitalize the mid-sized sedan segment, to the KODIAQ face lift and KUSHAQ Monte Carlo, our products are attracting new customers into the Group," said Christian Cahn von Seelen, Executive Director for Sales and Marketing at SAVWIPL.

At the same time, the group' high-end offerings like the new Audi Q7, Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Roadster and Huracan Evo Fluo Capsule, Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition, 718 GTS 4.0 and 718 Cayman GT4 RS, have spiced up its luxury car portfolio, he said.

"The growing demand for Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini models has helped us retain a significant share of the Indian luxury and performance car market," he said.

The company said it commenced the export of the 'Made in India' Volkswagen T-Cross, the first of the range of vehicles built on the MQB-A0-IN platform in February this year.

The company plans to ramp up its customer touchpoints across the country to over 450 by the end of this year, it said.