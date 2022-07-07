STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Axilor Ventures backed by Infosys's kris announces USD 100 Million in funds to tap early-stage start-ups

Axilor Technology Fund - II will look at emerging opportunities in enterprise SaaS, B2B commerce, agritech, fintech and health tech.

Published: 07th July 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for repersentational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

Image used for repersentational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Infosys co-founders Kris Gopalakrishnan and SD Shibulal-backed Axilor Ventures will raise a Rs 770 crore ($100 million) fund, which will be four times the size of its first fund. Axilor Technology Fund - II will look at emerging opportunities in enterprise SaaS, B2B commerce, agritech, fintech and health tech. The early-stage venture capital firm launched its first fund in 2018, and it has invested in 54 start-ups. 

Its portfolio of companies includes Detect, Enkash, Loco, Urban Piper and Vyapar, among others. The new fund is said to have a longer tenure allowing it to stay longer in companies and has a higher follow-on reserve. It will also set aside 30% of the new corpus for investing in 10-12 winners from its first fund.

Ganapathy Venugopal, Co-founder and CEO, Axilor Ventures, said there is no better time to invest in innovation coming out of India. “With our first fund, we have demonstrated our deep engagement model and a programmatic approach that predictably delivers better outcomes for start-ups,” he said. Google’s new initiative Meanwhile, Google has announced Startup School India to enable 10,000 start-ups in tier-2 and 3 cities. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kris Gopalakrishnan Infosys Raise Funding Technology Fund
India Matters
Rishi Sunak, Nadhim Zahawi and Sajid Javid in list of top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Boris Johnson quits, Indian origin leader Rishi Sunak top contender to be next UK PM
Rebel Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Amid faction war with Uddhav, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes charge at Mantralaya
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair moves SC for bail, matter to be listed on Friday
Malayali exodus, migrants’ success and falling land value in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp