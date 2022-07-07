STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Cognizant announces organisational changes

The company also announced that it will be simplifying its internal operating structure around practice areas and delivery operations.

Published: 07th July 2022 12:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 12:11 AM   |  A+A-

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cognizant has announced that Rajesh Nambiar will cease to serve as the IT company's executive vice president and president of Digital Business and Technology, from July 6, 2022. However, he will continue to serve as executive VP, chairman and MD of Cognizant India.

"His compensation in such role will be commensurate with compensation within the organisation for officers who are not executive officers," Nasdaq-listed Cognizant informed shareholders in an SEC filing.

The company also announced that it will be simplifying its internal operating structure around practice areas and delivery operations. "This change is part of the Company’s ongoing strategy to shift towards delivering client business outcomes aligned by industry," Cognizant said.

The company is merging its Digital Business & Technology (DB&T) and Digital Business Operations (DBO) practice areas with the respective delivery organisations to create four new integrated practices: Software & Platform Engineering, Core Technologies & Insights, Enterprise Platform Services, and Intuitive Operations & Automation. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajesh Nambiar Cognizant
India Matters
Rishi Sunak, Nadhim Zahawi and Sajid Javid in list of top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Boris Johnson quits, Indian origin leader Rishi Sunak top contender to be next UK PM
Rebel Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Amid faction war with Uddhav, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes charge at Mantralaya
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair moves SC for bail, matter to be listed on Friday
Malayali exodus, migrants’ success and falling land value in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp