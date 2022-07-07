Cognizant announces organisational changes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cognizant has announced that Rajesh Nambiar will cease to serve as the IT company's executive vice president and president of Digital Business and Technology, from July 6, 2022. However, he will continue to serve as executive VP, chairman and MD of Cognizant India.

"His compensation in such role will be commensurate with compensation within the organisation for officers who are not executive officers," Nasdaq-listed Cognizant informed shareholders in an SEC filing.

The company also announced that it will be simplifying its internal operating structure around practice areas and delivery operations. "This change is part of the Company’s ongoing strategy to shift towards delivering client business outcomes aligned by industry," Cognizant said.

The company is merging its Digital Business & Technology (DB&T) and Digital Business Operations (DBO) practice areas with the respective delivery organisations to create four new integrated practices: Software & Platform Engineering, Core Technologies & Insights, Enterprise Platform Services, and Intuitive Operations & Automation.