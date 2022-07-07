STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government puts in place new approval framework for wheat flour exports 

Exporters of wheat flour would now need the approval of the inter-ministerial committee for shipments of atta.

Published: 07th July 2022 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

Wheat

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: After banning wheat exports in May, the government has decided to put in place a new approval framework for outbound shipments of wheat flour.

Exporters of wheat flour would now need the approval of the inter-ministerial committee for shipments of atta. The new requirement will be applicable from July 12.

"Export policy of wheat flour (atta) remains free but export shall be subject to the recommendation of inter-ministerial committee on export of wheat," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

The new approval framework will be applicable for wheat flour (atta), maida, samolina (rava/ sirgi), wholemeal atta and resultant atta.

According to the notification, the necessary modalities with regard to the quality of wheat flour will be notified separately.

Wheat Export Wheat flour
