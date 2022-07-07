STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian enterprises keen to use bots: Report

Organisations are using automation and intelligent assistants such as chatbots to help employees make better decisions.

Deep learning robots

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Indian companies are showing keen interest in Bot deployments, as 67 per cent of companies have already deployed over 300 bots across their enterprise organisation, compared to the rest of the world- 21 per cent.

Also, automation budgets are also drastically increasing in India with more than three-fourths of the organisations planning to expand automation budgets in the next year, says a report from Automation Anywhere.

Organisations are using automation and intelligent assistants such as chatbots to help employees make better decisions.

Consequences of the global pandemic, ongoing trade concerns and political conflicts have disrupted business operations, which has, in turn, exacerbated existing workforce issues, created supply shortages, and made demand forecasting and customer engagements more complex, said the report.

However, organisations across India are making intelligent automation a foundational technology to address these and other obstacles, it added.

"Automation has become a strategic priority for business leaders across India in the fallout from the pandemic, but it has also become core to digital transformation efforts," said Milan Sheth, Executive Vice President of the IMEA Region, Automation Anywhere.

According to the report, the future of automation is cloud, as 99% of respondents in India said they are moving from on-premises to cloud automation, and 97% said they have already adopted a cloud-first approach for all new automation initiatives.
 

