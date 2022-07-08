STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Government directs edible oil firms to cut prices by Rs 15 with immediate effect

The Department of Food and Public Distribution said the international prices of imported edible oils are on a downward trend and they needed to ensure that prices in the domestic market also drop.

Published: 08th July 2022 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 08:29 PM   |  A+A-

A man carries empty aluminium tins used for edible oil past a stack of tins at a recycling yard in Ahmedabad

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Reuters)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Department of Food and Public Distribution has directed leading edible oil associations to ensure a reduction in the maximum retail price (MRP) of edible oils by Rs 15 with immediate effect, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said on Friday.

The government has also advised that the price to distributors by the manufacturers and refiners also needs to be reduced immediately so that the price drop is not diluted in any way.

It was also impressed upon that whenever a reduction in price to distributors is made by the manufacturers/refiners, the benefit should be passed on to the consumers by the industry and the Department may be kept informed on a regular basis. Some companies which have not reduced their prices and their MRP is higher than other brands have also been advised to reduce their prices.

The Department of Food and Public Distribution gave the directions during a meeting held with edible oil associations.

"During the meeting it was discussed that the international prices of imported edible oils are on a downward trend which is a very positive picture in the edible oil scenario and, therefore, the domestic edible oil industry needs to ensure that the prices in the domestic market also drop commensurately," the ministry said in a statement.

"This price drop has to be passed on expeditiously to consumers without in a laggard fashion. Other issues like price data collection, Control Order on edible oils, and packaging of edible oils were also discussed in this meeting," it said.

In May 2022, the Department convened a meeting with the leading edible oil associations. Following the meeting prices of several popular edible oil brands were reduced.

MRP of Fortune Refined Sunflower Oil 1 litre pack was decreased to Rs 210 from Rs 220 and MRP of Soyabean (Fortune) and Kachi Ghani oil 1 litre pack from Rs 205 to Rs 195. The reduction in oil prices came in the wake of the Central Government reducing the import duty on edible oils making them cheaper. The industry was advised to ensure that the complete benefit of the reduced duty is passed on to the consumers invariably.

The edible oil prices in the international market are witnessing a dramatic fall, however, the situation in the domestic market is slightly different as the fall in the prices is gradual.

The Government of India stepped in and a meeting was convened by the Department of Food and Public Distribution with the leading industry representatives including SEAI, IVPA and SOPA to discuss reduction in the retail prices of cooking oils amid a fall in the global prices. The industry informed that the global prices of different edible oils have fallen by USD 300-450 per tones in the last one month, but it takes time to reflect in the retail markets and the retail prices are expected to come down in the coming days.

The Department is continuously monitoring the prices and availability situation of edible oil in the country and it is imperative that the benefit of reduced duty structure on edible oils and the continuous significant drop in prices at the international market be immediately passed on to the end consumers without fail. The consumers can look forward to save some extra money in their kitchen budget, the ministry said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
edible oils
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp