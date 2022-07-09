STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

CBI, I-T search house of former NBCC official DK Mittal, disproportionate assets case registered

A senior CBI official confirmed that a team conducted searches at the house of the former official Mittal at Sector 19 in Noida.

Published: 09th July 2022 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A search by a joint team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Income Tax (I-T) is underway at the house of the former Chief General Manager of National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) DK Mittal, in connection with a 'Prevention of Corruption Act'. He has recently retired from the corporation.

With its headquarters in Delhi, NBCC is a leader in the construction sector.

A senior CBI official confirmed that a team conducted searches at the house of the former official Mittal at Sector 19 in Noida.

CBI has registered disproportionate assets case against his known sources of income.

During the search that started on Friday late night, the agencies have recovered huge cash and jewelleries. It has been claimed that cash worth of Rs 1 crore and jewellery worth an equivalent amount has been recovered.

Teams are looking for more cash and undisclosed investments, bank lockers and bank accounts.

CBI has informed Income Tax Department about the matter, upon which a team of income tax officials also reached the location this morning.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DK Mittal National Buildings Construction Corporation
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp