STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

City Union Bank partners with Shriram General Insurance for distribution of insurance products

N Kamakodi, MD and CEO of CUB said the bank proposes to help the customers tide over all ups and downs.

Published: 09th July 2022 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

City Union Bank. (File Photo)

City Union Bank. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The City Union Bank and Shriram General Insurance, on Friday, signed an agreement for the distribution of Shriram General Insurance products through the bank's network of 727 branches across the country. 

Under this agreement, Shriram General Insurance will offer personal lines of insurance products such as motor, personal accident, home and travel, along with commercial products such as property, marine and engineering insurance. 

N Kamakodi, MD and CEO of CUB said the bank proposes to help the customers tide over all ups and downs. Anil Kumar Aggarwal, MD and CEO of Shriram General Insurance said the partnership enables them to provide best-in-class products to CUB customers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shriram General Insurance City Union Bank Agreement Distribution Home Travel Marine Engineering Insurance
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp