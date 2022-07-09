City Union Bank partners with Shriram General Insurance for distribution of insurance products

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The City Union Bank and Shriram General Insurance, on Friday, signed an agreement for the distribution of Shriram General Insurance products through the bank's network of 727 branches across the country.

Under this agreement, Shriram General Insurance will offer personal lines of insurance products such as motor, personal accident, home and travel, along with commercial products such as property, marine and engineering insurance.

N Kamakodi, MD and CEO of CUB said the bank proposes to help the customers tide over all ups and downs. Anil Kumar Aggarwal, MD and CEO of Shriram General Insurance said the partnership enables them to provide best-in-class products to CUB customers.