STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

IT major TCS' attrition rate at 19.7 per cent in past 12 months

Tata Consultancy Services also reported a net profit of Rs 9,478 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year as compared to Rs 9,008 crore reported in the corresponding period.

Published: 09th July 2022 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

Headquarters of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Mumbai (File |Reuters)

Headquarters of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Mumbai (File |Reuters)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The attrition rate in the Indian IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was at 19. 7 per cent in the past twelve months, it said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

The company's total workforce stood at 606,331 as of June 2022, a net addition of 14,136 during the April-June quarter.

"The workforce continues to be very diverse, comprising 153 nationalities and with women making up 35.5% of the base," the filing said.

TCS said that it continues to invest in organic talent development as part of its expansion into the growth and transformation opportunity.

"Following our annual compensation review, employees received salary increases of 5 to 8 per cent, with top performers getting even bigger hikes. Our empowering, performance-driven work culture is helping us attract local talent across all our key markets," said Milind Lakkad, Chief HR Officer of the company.

With Covid slowly receding, the company gradually accelerated its return to office program in April-June quarter, with about 20 per cent of the workforce now working from their respective offices, the filing added.

Further, the company on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 9,478 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year as compared to Rs 9,008 crore reported in the corresponding period of the last year, posting year-on-year growth of 5.21 per cent.

The company's revenue jumped by 16.2 per cent year-on-year to Rs 52,758 crore for the quarter that ended on June 30.

"We are starting the new fiscal year on a strong note, with all-round growth and strong deal wins across all our segments. Pipeline velocity and deal closures continue to be strong, but we remain vigilant given the macro-level uncertainties," said Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Tata Consultancy Services.

Also, it declared an interim dividend of Rs 8 per share, for which the record date would be July 16, 2022. The dividend will be paid to the shareholders on August 3, 2022.

ALSO READ | TCS sees no footprint of recession on its demand: TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tata Consultancy Services TCS TCS talent employment
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp