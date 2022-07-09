STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Mutual funds witness Rs 70,000 crore outflow in June

However, equity funds continue to see net inflows. Despite volatile equity markets, equity mutual funds received net inflows of Rs 15,500 crore.

Published: 09th July 2022 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for repersentational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for repersentational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Mutual fund industry witnessed a massive outflow of Rs 70,000 crore in June on the back of heavy redemption in debt funds, which saw net outflows of Rs 92,000 crore. The outflow in debt funds was largely accounted for by overnight, liquid and ultra-short duration funds, which together were responsible for over half of the outflow in debt funds. 

N S Venkatesh, chief executive of mutual fund body AMFI, attributed the negative flows in debt schemes to quarter-ending.  “Corporates redeem their Debt investments for advance tax payments and banks want to avoid capital charge enforced by RBI ahead of the quarter ending, he said adding that July and August 2022 would be better for debt schemes.

However, equity funds continue to see net inflows. Despite volatile equity markets, equity mutual funds received net inflows of Rs 15,500 crore. Even in May equity funds had managed to receive net inflows of Rs 18,500 crore. A big reason for continued inflows in equity funds is robust collection from retail investors through systematic investment plans (SIP).

According to AMFI, the number of SIP accounts stood at an all-time high in June 2022 at 5.54 crore and the monthly SIP contribution was to the tune of Rs 12,276 crore. SIPs now account for Rs 5.51 lakh crore assets under the management of mutual funds. New SIPs registered during June 2022 stood at 17.92 lakh. Retail folios were at an all-time high at 10.72 crores at the end of June, while total mutual fund folios crossed an all-time high at 13.47 crores. Asset under management (AUM) of mutual funds as on 30 June was at Rs 35.64 lakh crore down from Rs 37.22 lakh crore in May.

SIP accounts
According to AMFI, the number of SIP accounts stood at all-time high in June 2022 at 5.54 cr and the monthly SIP contribution was to the tune of Rs 12,276 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mutual fund Outflow Debt Funds RBI SIP Equity
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp