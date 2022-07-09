STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Pass on edible oil price cut benefit to users: Government

It also asked the companies that have not cut their prices to reduce their prices. Meanwhile, Mother Dairy has reportedly cut prices of soyabean oil and rice bran oil by up to Rs 14.

Published: 09th July 2022 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

soyabean oil, cooking oil

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Friday said it, in a meeting, had asked edible oil associations to pass on the benefit of price cut by reducing MRP of edible oils by Rs 15 with immediate effect. The Department of Food and Public Distribution, in a statement, said the price to distributors by the manufacturers and refiners also needed to be reduced immediately so that the price drop is not diluted.

“It was also impressed upon that whenever a reduction in price to distributors is made by the manufactures/refiners, the benefit should be passed on to the consumers by the industry and the department may be kept informed on a regular basis,” said the statement.

It also asked the companies that have not cut their prices to reduce their prices. Meanwhile, Mother Dairy has reportedly cut prices of soyabean oil and rice bran oil by up to Rs 14. During the meeting, it was discussed that the international prices of imported edible oils are on a downward trend, which is a very positive picture in the edible oil scenario and, therefore, the domestic edible oil industry needs to ensure that the prices in the domestic market also drop commensurately, according to the statement.

“And, this price drop has to be passed on expeditiously to consumers without in a laggard fashion.” There has already been a reduction in oil prices as the government reduced the import duty on edible oils making them cheaper. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MRP Edible Oil Price Public Distribution soyabean oil Rice Bran
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp