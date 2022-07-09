STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

TCS sees no footprint of recession on its demand: TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan

The IT company, which announced a hiring target of 40,000 for FY23, said it is on track to hire the same numbers.

Published: 09th July 2022 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan

TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan (Photo | PTI)

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Even as the investors and analysts are worried about the impact of high inflation and recession fears on the IT industry, top executives in the industry say that there are no immediate concerns. 
The country’s top IT services company, which kicked off the earnings season on Friday, is holding senior-level discussions about the recession.

TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan said the company is seeing steady demand. “All projects that are currently going on indicate a very steady demand environment. We are also constantly polling to see whether there is an early indication of softening, and as of now there is nothing,” he said.

However, now people are increasingly discussing recession, but ‘we don’t see an immediate footprint of the recession on our demand side’, he added. TCS says its pipeline is quite strong and the nature of deals is also fairly strong. Attrition is still a concern for the IT industry, and the TCS CEO says this will continue in the next quarter too.

TCS reported an attrition rate of 19.7% in the past 12 months and Gopinathan said this should be considered from a seasonality perspective, as its junior employees leave for higher studies or other areas during this period.

“It will be H2 when we will start seeing some amount of more meaningful moderation of it. That’s our immediate short-term view on attrition but from a medium long term, we think that both the supply side as well as the demand side is easing up,” he added.

The IT company, which announced a hiring target of 40,000 for FY23, said it is on track to hire the same numbers. It added over 14,000 employees in the first quarter, and its workforce stood at 6,06,331. The company has also given a salary increase of 5-8% to its employees.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Inflation TCS IT industry recession ​TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan Hiring Attrition
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp