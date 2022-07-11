STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

GSP Crop Science plans Rs 500-crore IPO next year: Managing Director Bhavesh Shah

Currently, GSP Crop Science has three units, two in Gujarat and one in Jammu. The fourth one is planned at Dahej. Much of its sales come from Maharasthra, followed by Gujarat and other states.

Published: 11th July 2022 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

IPO, initial public offering

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Agrochemical firm GSP Crop Science Pvt Lt is looking to launch a Rs 500-crore IPO (Initial Public Offering) by next year, according to its managing director Bhavesh Shah.

The company, which needs funds for expansion of its business operation, plans to soon file a draft red herring prospectus with capital markets regulator Sebi, he said.

Established in 1985, Ahmedabad-based GSP Crop Science manufactures technical grade ingredients and formulates insecticides, fungicides and herbicides, intermediates, biopesticides, seed-treatment chemicals and public health products.

"We are in the beginning stage of IPO. About Rs 500 crore funds will be raised through IPO," Shah said. The company intends to launch new products and set up a new production line at Dahej in Gujarat. The funds raised through the initial share sale will be utilised for this, he added.

GSP Crop Science's whole-time director Tirth Shah said the company's move to launch the IPO is mainly driven by improvement in its financial performance in the last few years and expansion plans.

The company's revenue has risen year-on-year basis and it stood at Rs 1,350 crore during the 2021-22 financial year, up from over Rs 1,000 crore in the previous year, he said.

The company expects about 15-20 per cent increase in the annual revenue in the current fiscal, he added.

Currently, GSP Crop Science has three units, two in Gujarat and one in Jammu. The fourth one is planned at Dahej. Much of its sales come from Maharasthra, followed by Gujarat and other states.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Agrochemical firm GSP Crop Science Pvt Lt IPO Bhavesh Shah
India Matters
AIADMK Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami leaves Vanagaram after being elected as General secretary at the GC meet held in Chennai, on July 11, 2022. (Photo | Expess Photo Service)
AIADMK appoints Palaniswami as interim general secretary, expels Panneerselvam from all posts
The dilemmas before Uddhav Thackeray are many. (File Photo | PTI)
Rabble to rubble: Uddhav Thackeray and the difficulty of being good
Businessman Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Vijay Mallya sentenced to four months in prison by Supreme Court in contempt case 
Oldest Sanskrit stone inscription in South India is from Telangana's Phanigiri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp