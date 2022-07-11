STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Market: Gold falls Rs 114 per 10 grams; silver declines Rs 136 per kg

In the international market, gold was quoted lower at USD 1,737 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 19.17 per ounce.

Published: 11th July 2022 04:48 PM

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold in the national capital on Monday declined by Rs 114 to Rs 50,561 per 10 grams amid a decline in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 50,675 per 10 grams. Silver also declined by Rs 136 to Rs 56,760 per kg from Rs 56,896 per kg in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24-carat gold in Delhi fell by Rs 114 in line with the decline in COMEX gold prices," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

In the international market, gold was quoted lower at USD 1,737 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 19.17 per ounce.

