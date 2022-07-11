STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mercedes-Benz clocks highest-ever Q2 sales in India

New C-Class, E-Class, S-Class and GLA, GLC and GLE SUVs contributed significantly to the company's continuous growth in the segment, the company stated.

Published: 11th July 2022

Mercedes-Benz Logo

Mercedes-Benz Logo (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Mercedes-Benz India on Monday reported its highest ever second-quarter sales at 3,551 units, registering over two-fold jump as compared with the year-ago period.

The German luxury automaker had sold 1,664 units in the April-June period of 2021.

In the first six months of the year, the company's sales jumped to 7,573 units from 4,857 units, rising 56 per cent in the first half of 2021.

The highest-ever Q2 sales were achieved on the back of new product launches, sustained demand for existing products and services, and a unique omni-channel customer journey created through the 'Retail of the Future' initiative, Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement.

The new C-Class, E-Class, S-Class and GLA, GLC and GLE SUVs contributed significantly to the company's continuous growth in the segment, it added.

"This sales record becomes even more significant against the backdrop of continued supply-side challenges, triggered by global developments and also local market challenges," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Martin Schwenk stated.

The company expects the semiconductor shortage to continue in the coming months, he added.

"It remains our endeavour to scale up our production and deliver the cars to the customers and reduce the waiting period. We have a solid order bank of more than 6,000 cars, which makes our market outlook very positive," Schwenk said.

The third quarter will be highly exciting as the company lines up some of the most anticipated Mercedes-Benz models from the global portfolio for Indian customers creating a completely new benchmark, he noted.

