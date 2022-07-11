STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parameswaran Iyer takes charge as NITI Aayog CEO 

Published: 11th July 2022 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

Retired IAS officer Parameswaran Iyer (Photo | Twitter/ paramiyer_)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Parameswaran Iyer, who had spearheaded the implementation of the flagship USD 20 billion Swachh Bharat Mission, on Monday took charge as the CEO of NITI Aayog.

A 1981-batch IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, Iyer has worked with both the public and private sectors, according to an official statement.

He was a secretary in the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation from 2016 -  20.

"With over 25 years of experience in the water and sanitation sector, Iyer spearheaded the implementation of India's flagship USD 20 billion Swachh Bharat Mission, which successfully delivered access to safe sanitation to 550 million people," the statement said.

In the statement, Iyer said he was honoured and humbled to have been given the incredible opportunity to serve the country again, this time as NITI Aayog CEO.

Iyer also said that he was deeply grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for another chance to work under his leadership towards a transformed India.

Comments

