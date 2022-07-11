Parameswaran Iyer takes charge as NITI Aayog CEO 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Parameswaran Iyer, who had spearheaded the implementation of the flagship USD 20 billion Swachh Bharat Mission, on Monday took charge as the CEO of NITI Aayog.

#NITIAayog welcomes @paramiyer_ as the new Chief Executive Officer.



Parameswaran Iyer, a 1981-batch IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, spearheaded the government's Swachh Bharat Mission to eradicate open defecation by constructing over 90 million toilets in rural India. pic.twitter.com/wcsUifXQey — NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) July 11, 2022

A 1981-batch IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, Iyer has worked with both the public and private sectors, according to an official statement.

He was a secretary in the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation from 2016 - 20.

"With over 25 years of experience in the water and sanitation sector, Iyer spearheaded the implementation of India's flagship USD 20 billion Swachh Bharat Mission, which successfully delivered access to safe sanitation to 550 million people," the statement said.

In the statement, Iyer said he was honoured and humbled to have been given the incredible opportunity to serve the country again, this time as NITI Aayog CEO.

A privilege to join the @NITIAayog team. The warm welcome by the VC @sumanbery and senior team members was much appreciated. https://t.co/pP7E5cY50u — Param Iyer (@paramiyer_) July 11, 2022

Iyer also said that he was deeply grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for another chance to work under his leadership towards a transformed India.