STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Indian equity indices extend losses, rupee hits fresh low

At 9.25 am, Sensex was at 54,174.64 points, down 220.59 points or 0.41 per cent, whereas Nifty was at 16,133.05 points, down 82.95 points or 0.51 per cent.

Published: 12th July 2022 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Stock Market

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian stock indices extended their losses from the previous session to trade marginally in the red on Tuesday morning. This is the second-day decline on a trot.

At 9.25 am, Sensex was at 54,174.64 points, down 220.59 points or 0.41 per cent, whereas Nifty was at 16,133.05 points, down 82.95 points or 0.51 per cent.

"The dominant factor influencing markets - equity, bond, currency and many commodities - is the sustained rise in the dollar which has gained momentum during the last one month," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

In India, Tata Consultancy Services' first-quarter results indicated margin pressure for the IT industry, which weakened IT index, Vijayakumar added.

"The most resilient segment in the market now is Bank Nifty and the leading stock is ICICI Bank. This resilience of the banking segment is likely to continue. Autos, capital goods and some segments of FMCG also are on strong wicket," Vijayakumar further said.

Consistent weakness in the Indian rupee and selling of equities by foreign portfolio investors also weighed on the domestic stocks. On Tuesday morning, the rupee hit yet another fresh record low of 79.59 per US dollar, data showed.

"On the domestic front, concerns about a ballooning trade deficit which has surged to a record high of $25.6 billion in June are adding further pressure on the local unit. Besides, India's forex reserves have declined by $5bln to $588.31 billion during the week ended July 1, highlighting the fact that RBI has been proactively intervening in the forex markets to curtail excessive volatility in the rupee-dollar exchange rate," said Sugandha Sachdeva, Vice President - Commodity and Currency Research, Religare Broking

Considering such market dynamics, Sachdeva said once the Indian rupee breaches the crucial 79.50 mark, it is likely to weaken towards the 80 to a dollar mark in the coming days. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex Nifty Stock Markets
India Matters
Traditional Indian toys. (Photo | File)
Indian toys no playthings, give China a run for its money
UP Muslim brothers serve Amarnath pilgrims
Dona Ganguly and Mithun Chakraborty. (Photos | File)
West Bengal votes in mind, BJP may send Mithun da, Dona Ganguly to Rajya Sabha
Geo Paily and Kevin Shaji. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Two Keralites killed and one missing in boat accident in Canada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp