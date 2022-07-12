RBI imposes Rs 1.68 crore penalty on Ola Financial Services for non-compliance with specific provisions

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank on Tuesday imposed a penalty of over Rs 1.68 crore on Ola Financial Services for non-compliance with specific provisions related to pre-paid payment instruments and Know Your Customer norms.

Ola Financial Services Private Limited, a subsidiary of ride-hailing app Ola, offers financial services such as lending for two-wheelers, four-wheelers, personal loans and insurance products.

"It was observed that the entity was non-compliant with the directions issued by RBI on KYC requirements," the central bank said in a statement. A notice to the entity advising it to show cause as to why a penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the directions.

"After considering the entity's response, RBI concluded that the aforesaid charge of non-compliance with RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty," the RBI said.

The penalty is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by Ola Financial Services with its customers, it added.