STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

RBI fines Ola Financial Rs 1.67 crores

RBI said the action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and it is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered by the entity with its customers. 

Published: 13th July 2022 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

RBI. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

RBI. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday imposed a penalty of Rs 1.67 crore on Ola Financial Services for non-compliance with certain provisions.

It said the action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and it is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered by the entity with its customers. 

It offers lending for personal loans, two-wheelers and four-wheelers, among others. Last year, the central bank came up with master directors on Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPI).

“The penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under Section 30 of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007,” the RBI said in a statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RBI Ola  Ola fine Ola Financial Services
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words like 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala: Man from UAE develops symptoms of Monkeypox, likely to be country's first case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
After 145 days, India records over 20,000 covid cases and 38 deaths in 24 hours
Police stand guard during the hearing of the Gyanvapi case, outside the Varanasi District Court. (File Photo | PTI)
Gyanvapi case: Plaintiffs don’t seek possession of mosque property, contends lawyer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp