STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Staffing industry adds 2.27L formal workforce in FY22, 22% up from FY21

It said FMCG, e-commerce, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, logistics, banking and energy drove demand for general staffing (excluding IT and professional services).

Published: 13th July 2022 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purposes only | Express

Image for representational purposes only | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The staffing industry has added 2.27 lakh formal workforce in FY22, which is 21.9% higher than the preceding year, Flexi-staffing industry body Indian Staffing Federation (ISF) said in its annual report on Tuesday.

It said FMCG, e-commerce, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, logistics, banking and energy drove demand for general staffing (excluding IT and professional services). The report also notes that demand for new employees doubled in the IT staffing industry, with a sharp jump of 30.7% in FY2022 as against 14.1% growth in FY2021. “The demand for IT workforce was driven due to digital adoption across sectors.

FY2023 trends show Fintech, IT- Infra, IT/ITeS are promising impact sectors that are expected to continue with the staffing demand,” ISF said. The report notes that women’s participation in the Flexi workforce continued at 27% in FY2022, the same as FY2021, while the majority of jobs for Flexi staff moved from outdoor sales to essential delivery services.

Millennials in the age group of 25-30 years have continued to be the highest participants at over 40% of the workforce. “Majority participation in the Flexi working population is shifting to 31-45 years age bracket. FY2022 saw over 10% growth in Flexi work as against other formats of employment,” it adds.

Lohit Bhatia, President of, the Indian Staffing Federation says, “Even as inflationary fears and geopolitical tensions loom large, early indicators for FY2023 and the industry’s preparations for the festive season show hiring is expected to remain elevated over the next three quarters.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
staffing industry workforce Indian Staffing Federation IT workforce
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words like 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala: Man from UAE develops symptoms of Monkeypox, likely to be country's first case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
After 145 days, India records over 20,000 covid cases and 38 deaths in 24 hours
Police stand guard during the hearing of the Gyanvapi case, outside the Varanasi District Court. (File Photo | PTI)
Gyanvapi case: Plaintiffs don’t seek possession of mosque property, contends lawyer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp