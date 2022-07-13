Staffing industry adds 2.27L formal workforce in FY22, 22% up from FY21

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The staffing industry has added 2.27 lakh formal workforce in FY22, which is 21.9% higher than the preceding year, Flexi-staffing industry body Indian Staffing Federation (ISF) said in its annual report on Tuesday.

It said FMCG, e-commerce, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, logistics, banking and energy drove demand for general staffing (excluding IT and professional services). The report also notes that demand for new employees doubled in the IT staffing industry, with a sharp jump of 30.7% in FY2022 as against 14.1% growth in FY2021. “The demand for IT workforce was driven due to digital adoption across sectors.

FY2023 trends show Fintech, IT- Infra, IT/ITeS are promising impact sectors that are expected to continue with the staffing demand,” ISF said. The report notes that women’s participation in the Flexi workforce continued at 27% in FY2022, the same as FY2021, while the majority of jobs for Flexi staff moved from outdoor sales to essential delivery services.

Millennials in the age group of 25-30 years have continued to be the highest participants at over 40% of the workforce. “Majority participation in the Flexi working population is shifting to 31-45 years age bracket. FY2022 saw over 10% growth in Flexi work as against other formats of employment,” it adds.

Lohit Bhatia, President of, the Indian Staffing Federation says, “Even as inflationary fears and geopolitical tensions loom large, early indicators for FY2023 and the industry’s preparations for the festive season show hiring is expected to remain elevated over the next three quarters.”

NEW DELHI: The staffing industry has added 2.27 lakh formal workforce in FY22, which is 21.9% higher than the preceding year, Flexi-staffing industry body Indian Staffing Federation (ISF) said in its annual report on Tuesday. It said FMCG, e-commerce, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, logistics, banking and energy drove demand for general staffing (excluding IT and professional services). The report also notes that demand for new employees doubled in the IT staffing industry, with a sharp jump of 30.7% in FY2022 as against 14.1% growth in FY2021. “The demand for IT workforce was driven due to digital adoption across sectors. FY2023 trends show Fintech, IT- Infra, IT/ITeS are promising impact sectors that are expected to continue with the staffing demand,” ISF said. The report notes that women’s participation in the Flexi workforce continued at 27% in FY2022, the same as FY2021, while the majority of jobs for Flexi staff moved from outdoor sales to essential delivery services. Millennials in the age group of 25-30 years have continued to be the highest participants at over 40% of the workforce. “Majority participation in the Flexi working population is shifting to 31-45 years age bracket. FY2022 saw over 10% growth in Flexi work as against other formats of employment,” it adds. Lohit Bhatia, President of, the Indian Staffing Federation says, “Even as inflationary fears and geopolitical tensions loom large, early indicators for FY2023 and the industry’s preparations for the festive season show hiring is expected to remain elevated over the next three quarters.”