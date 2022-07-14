STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Businesses can no longer do without AI, data tech: Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran

Urging the students to use their knowledge in solving problems, Chandrasekaran said in the social sector, India has problems like access to jobs and shortage of doctors, teachers, and infrastructure.

Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran

Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The future will be a digital world and all businesses will have to adopt Artificial Intelligence (AI), data and deep tech, said N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons.

Delivering a speech at the 59th convocation ceremony of IIT Madras on Wednesday, he said: “No domain industry is going to lead by itself, whether it is healthcare or manufacturing. Every industry will be dependent on chips. This requires tech talent and this can happen only when all of you (students) play an exciting role in driving transformation.”

Urging the students to use their knowledge in solving problems, Chandrasekaran said in the social sector, India has problems like access to jobs and a shortage of doctors, teachers, and infrastructure. All of these can be solved using technology and semi-skilled workers so that highly skilled specialists can focus on things that only they can do. A total of 2,084 graduates were awarded degrees at the event.

Space tech start-up opens rocket factory
Chennai: Chennai-based space tech start-up, Agnikul, on Wednesday inaugurated its Rocket Factory - 1, which it claims to be India’s first-ever rocket facility dedicated to 3D printed rocket engines at scale. The facility, situated at IIT Madras Research Park, was unveiled by N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, and S Somanath, chairman of ISRO. Srinath Ravichandran, the co-founder, is the CEO of Agnikul. ENS 

