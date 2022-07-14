STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

FM Sitharaman stresses on need for blended finance, leveraging private capital to achieve SDGs

The Union Finance Minister was speaking at the Sustainable Finance for Climate Transition roundtable in Bali, Indonesia, which is hosting the third G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors.

Published: 14th July 2022 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo| Ashishkrishna HP)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo| Ashishkrishna HP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday underlined the need for blended finance and leveraging private capital to achieve sustainable development goals (SDGs).

She was speaking at the Sustainable Finance for Climate Transition roundtable in Bali, Indonesia, which is hosting the third G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG).

"The Union Finance Minister highlighted the role of #MDBs, use of #BlendedFinance and leveraging #PrivateCapital for scaling up #SustainableFinance and reaching #SDGs," the finance ministry said in a series of tweets.

The finance minister also shared India's two-pronged energy transition plan -- promoting renewables in the energy mix and adopting innovative policy measures -- for increasing energy efficiency and security.

"FM Smt.@nsitharaman emphasised the #Panchamrit strategy to tackle #ClimateChange, as envisaged by Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi," another tweet said.

At the COP26 conference in Glasgow, Scotland, last year, Prime Minister Modi took the pledge of 'Panchamrit' or five-nectar elements in India's fight against climate change.

ALSO READ | Govt to review new taxes levied on crude, diesel, ATF every fortnight, says Nirmala Sitharaman

The 'Panchamrit' commitment seeks to raise India's non-fossil fuel-based energy capacity to 500 GW by 2030, ensure that 50 per cent of the country's energy requirements would be met by renewable energy sources by the same year, reduce the total projected carbon emission by one billion tonnes, decrease the carbon intensity of the economy to less than 45 per cent and finally, achieve net zero emissions by 2070.

The SDGs adopted by member countries of the United Nations in 2015 are intended at fostering peace and prosperity for people and the planet.

Some of these 17 goals are no poverty, zero hunger, good health and wellbeing, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic growth, industry, innovation and infrastructure.

It also includes reduced inequalities, sustainable cities and communities, responsible consumption and production, climate action, life below water, life on land, peace, justice and strong institutions and lastly strengthening global partnerships for the goals.

Sitharaman also held bilateral meetings with some of her counterparts. During her meeting with Indonesian finance minister Mulyani Indrawati, she discussed progress made under G20 Indonesia Presidency. Both leaders deliberated upon ways to collaborate further on G20 Finance agenda, including global health, sustainable finance, financial inclusion, climate and infrastructure.

Sitharaman also presented a special series of coins and stamps under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) to Indrawati. She also met Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong on the sidelines of the G20 FMCBG.

"The two leaders had fruitful discussions on India-Singapore engagements and exchanged views on G20 agenda and global economic and financial matters," a tweet said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman SDG G20
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words such as 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala man from UAE develops monkeypox symptoms, likely to be India's first case
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Nasal spray lowers Covid viral load by 94 per cent in 24 hours: Lancet study
Amal T K, the civil police officer, shifting the flags from the spot
Applause pours in for Kochi cop who saluted national flag found in scrap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp