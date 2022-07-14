STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Indian tech companies provide employment to over two lakh people in US

The Indian tech sector works with over 75% of the fortune 500 companies, most of them headquartered in the US.

Published: 14th July 2022 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

Image for representational purpose only.

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Indian technology industry has generated $103 billion in revenue and directly employed over 2 lakh people in the US in 2021. According to Nasscom reports, released on Wednesday, the Indian tech companies in the US continue to grow their presence, and today is a vital part of the US economy’s innovation progress.

With an average wage of $106,360, it is seen a 22% of employment growth since 2017. The direct impact of the Indian tech industry has rippled through the US economy, generating $396 billion in US sales (output), supporting 1.6 million jobs and contributing over $198 billion to the US economy, which is larger than the combined economies of 20 US states in 2021, the reports said.

Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM said, “The Indian technology industry makes critical contributions to the US economy through local investments, fuelling innovation and the labour force, and enabling skill development for the local workforce.” The US today has one of the largest demand-supply gaps as compared to other geographies.

The Indian tech sector works with over 75% of the fortune 500 companies, most of them headquartered in the US. The report added that these companies have contributed over $1.1 billion and developed partnerships with nearly 180 universities, colleges, community colleges, and others to strengthen and diversify the STEM pipeline in the US.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian tech companies technology industry US economy
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words such as 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala man from UAE develops monkeypox symptoms, likely to be India's first case
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Nasal spray lowers Covid viral load by 94 per cent in 24 hours: Lancet study
Amal T K, the civil police officer, shifting the flags from the spot
Applause pours in for Kochi cop who saluted national flag found in scrap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp