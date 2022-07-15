STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Airtel deploys India's 1st private 5G network amid heated industry debate

The COAI said in a statement that the 5G spectrum should not be provided on an administrative basis as it leads to no business case for the rollout of 5G networks in the country.

Published: 15th July 2022 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

Bharti Airtel

By IANS

BENGALURU: Amid the heated debate on allowing enterprises to build captive private 5G networks as India prepares for a 5G spectrum auction, Bharti Airtel on Friday announced a successful trial of India's first 5G private network at Bosch Automotive Electronics India (RBAI) facility here.

The on-premise 5G Captive Private Network was built over the trial 5G spectrum allocated by the Department of Telecom (DoT).

Airtel said it has implemented two industrial-grade use cases for quality improvement and operational efficiency at Bosch's manufacturing facility, utilising the trial spectrum.

In both cases, 5G technology such as mobile broadband and ultra-reliable low latency communications drove automated operations ensuring faster scale up and reduced downtimes.

"We believe that Airtel has the world-class infrastructure, partnerships and expertise to deliver Captive Private Network Solution in any part of the country and to enterprises of any size," said Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO, Airtel Business.

The Department of Telecom has released a notice inviting applications (NIA) for the auction of spectrum in 600, 700, 800, 900, 1800, 2100, 2300, 2500, 3300 MHz and 26GHz bands.

The NIA provides explicit clarity on the subject of Captive Non-Public Networks (CNPN).

The private network set up on the trial spectrum at the Bosch facility has the capability to manage thousands of connected devices along with delivering multi- GBPS throughput, said Airtel.

"The low latency and reliable connectivity provided by the Airtel Private 5G network at our facility which was experienced during the proof of concept is enabling us to enhance our efficiency and our productivity," said Subhash P., Head of Technical Functions, Bosch Automotive Electronics India.

Last year, Airtel successfully demonstrated India's first 5G experience over a live 4G network in Hyderabad. It has also demonstrated India's first rural 5G trial as well as the first cloud gaming experience on 5G.

Meanwhile, the Broadband India Forum (BIF) on Friday said the choice of service provider for captive private 5G networks must lie with the enterprises.

"The enterprises would have to make do with whatever is offered by the telecom service providers (TSPs), whether satisfactory or not," said BIF President T.V. Ramachandran.

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), the industry's apex body representing telcos, on Thursday urged the government not to allow Big Tech companies to enter the 5G spectrum auction this month via back door channels.

The COAI said in a statement that the 5G spectrum should not be provided on an administrative basis as it leads to no business case for the rollout of 5G networks in the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharti Airtel 5G private network RBAI India's 1st private 5G network
India Matters
US house of representatives- File photo used for representation.
'Necessary to help deter China': US House votes for India sanctions waiver over S-400 missile deal
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)
Free Covid booster doses for all adults from July 15 till next 75 days
Actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen.
Actor-director Prathap Pothen of 'Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai' fame passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp