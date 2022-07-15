STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rupee recovers 8 paise to close at 79.91 against US dollar

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 344.63 points or 0.65 per cent higher at 53,760.78, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 110.55 points or 0.69 per cent to 16,049.20.

Published: 15th July 2022 05:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 05:34 PM   |  A+A-

Money, indian rupee, currency

For representational purpose. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee recovered 8 paise to settle at 79.91 (provisional) against the US currency on Friday, tracking heavy buying in domestic equities and weakness in the greenback overseas.

Besides, fresh foreign capital inflows also supported the local unit, forex dealers said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 79.95 and witnessed an intra-day high of 79.82 and a low of 79.96 against the US dollar in the day trade.

The local unit finally settled at 79.91 a dollar, up 8 paise over its previous close.

In the previous session, the rupee had settled at a record low of 79.99 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 0.10 per cent lower at 108.43.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose by 0.67 per cent to USD 99.76 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 344.63 points or 0.65 per cent higher at 53,760.78, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 110.55 points or 0.69 per cent to 16,049.20.

Foreign institutional investors turned net buyers in the capital market on Thursday, as they bought shares worth Rs 309 crore, as per exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rupee US Dollar Forex Domestic equities
India Matters
US house of representatives- File photo used for representation.
'Necessary to help deter China': US House votes for India sanctions waiver over S-400 missile deal
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)
Free Covid booster doses for all adults from July 15 till next 75 days
Actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen.
Actor-director Prathap Pothen of 'Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai' fame passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp