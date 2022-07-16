STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to third-party action

The report is based on an independent human rights impact assessment (HRIA) commissioned in 2019 by Meta on potential human rights risks in India and other countries related to its platforms.

Published: 16th July 2022 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Facebook, whatsapp

Image used for representational purposes only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Meta platforms, which include Facebook and Whatsapp, were found exposed to human right risks such as "restrictions of freedom of expression and information" and "hatred that incites hostility" due to action of third parties, the first human rights report of the social media giant has said.

The report is based on an independent human rights impact assessment (HRIA) commissioned in 2019 by Meta on potential human rights risks in India and other countries related to its platforms. The project was undertaken by Foley Hoag LLP.

"The HRIA noted the potential for Meta's platforms to be connected to salient human rights risks caused by third parties, including: restrictions of freedom of expression and information; third party advocacy of hatred that incites hostility, discrimination, or violence; rights to non-discrimination; as well as violations of rights to privacy and security of person," the report said.

The HRIA involved interviews with 40 civil society stakeholders, academics, and journalists. The report found that Meta faced criticism and potential reputational risks related to risks of hateful or discriminatory speech by end users.

The assessment also noted a difference between company and external stakeholder understandings of content policies.

"It noted persistent challenges relating to user education; difficulties of reporting and reviewing content; and challenges of enforcing content policies across different languages.

In addition, the assessors noted that civil society stakeholders raised several allegations of bias in content moderation. The assessors did not assess or reach conclusions about whether such bias existed," the report said.

According to the report, the project was launched in March 2020 and it experienced limitations caused by Covid-19, with a research and content end date of June 30, 2021. The assessment was conducted independently of Meta, the report said.

The HRIA developed recommendations for Meta around implementation and oversight, content moderation, product interventions etc which Meta is studying and will consider them as a baseline to identify and guide related actions, the report said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Meta platform Human rights risk Facebook Whatsapp HRIA
India Matters
Activist Teesta Setalvad (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat riots: Ahmed Patel paid Teesta Setlavad, Sanjeev Bhat, others to frame Modi, says SIT
Image used for representational purposes only
Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to third-party action
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Even if one of my MLA loses in coming elections, I will embrace political Sanyas: Eknath Shinde
Rajma Bismilla throws Rs 2 lakh compensation amount at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Bagalkot on July 15, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Kerur violence: Take your Rs 2 lakh back, want communal harmony, woman to Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp