STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

VIL shareholders approve Rs 436 crore equity allocation to Vodafone

The company had raised Rs 3,375 crore from Vodafone Group and Rs 1,125 crore from Aditya Birla Group in March.

Published: 16th July 2022 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone logo outside its outlet. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea's shareholders have approved equity allocation worth Rs 436.21 crore to its promoter entity, the Vodafone Group.

As per voting results submitted to the stock exchanges on Friday evening, 99.94 per cent of Vodafone Idea (VIL) shareholders approved the allocation of the equity to Vodafone Group firm Euro Pacific Securities. Vodafone Group at present holds a 58.46 per cent stake in the company and Aditya Birla Group 16.53 per cent.

The company had raised Rs 3,375 crore from Vodafone Group and Rs 1,125 crore from Aditya Birla Group in March. VIL has been trying to raise funds in the range of Rs 20,000-25,000 crore from external sources for the last two years but has failed to attract any investors.

The government announced a reform package in September last year which has largely benefited Vodafone Idea. The government has allowed VIL to convert around Rs 16,100 crore interest dues into about 33 per cent stake in the company to provide liquidity for investment in the business.

Still, analysts have said high leverage and weak balance sheet have impaired the company's ability to invest in the network. As on March 31, 2022, the total debt (including interest accrued but not due) of the group was Rs 1,97,878.2 crore. The company has around Rs 8,160 crore of payments due over the next 12 month, as per analysts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vodafone Vodafone Idea Equity allocation VIL
India Matters
Activist Teesta Setalvad (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat riots: Ahmed Patel paid Teesta Setlavad, Sanjeev Bhat, others to frame Modi, says SIT
Image used for representational purposes only
Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to third-party action
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Even if one of my MLA loses in coming elections, I will embrace political Sanyas: Eknath Shinde
Rajma Bismilla throws Rs 2 lakh compensation amount at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Bagalkot on July 15, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Kerur violence: Take your Rs 2 lakh back, want communal harmony, woman to Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp