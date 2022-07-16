STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Xiaomi India appoints Muralikrishnan as president; Raghu Reddy to lead sales

After serving as a chief operating officer since 2018, in his new role as President of Xiaomi India, Muralikrishnan B will be responsible for day-to-day operations, services, public affairs.

Xiaomi smartphone | Wikimedia Commons

Xiaomi smartphone | Wikimedia Commons

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Xiaomi India has elevated Muralikrishnan B as president of the company, with Raghu Reddy given additional charge as the sales head, effective August 1, in other top-level rejigs. The organisational changes at Xiaomi India, the country’s top smartphone seller,  come amid intense scrutiny of Chinese companies, especially smartphone and technology companies, by the government of India.

Xiaomi India is also under investigation by the enforcement directorate (ED) for alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and illegal foreign remittances under the guise of royalties. Xiaomi has denied any wrongdoing. 

After serving as a chief operating officer since 2018, in his new role as President of Xiaomi India, Muralikrishnan B will be responsible for day-to-day operations, services, public affairs and strategic projects. 

Xiaomi India last month announced the appointment of Alvin Tse, a founding member of Xiaomi, as the general manager of Xiaomi India. The company also announced bringing Anuj Sharma back as its chief marketing officer. He was handling sub-brand Poco till now. In May, ED seized Xiaomi India’s assets of over Rs 5,500 crore. Manu Jain, who led Xiaomi India for seven years, was summoned by ED in the FEMA case. Jain has now moved to a global role as group vice president of the company.

